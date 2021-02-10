Alia Bhatt Praised for Standing by Ranbir, Family During Krishna Raj, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor Demise

Alia Bhatt is being hailed by fans for standing by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his extended family during difficult times when they mourned through the losses of Krishna Raj Kapoor (2018), Rishi Kapoor (2020) and now Rajiv Kapoor in 2021.

Pictures of Alia arriving as support for the Kapoor family during these hard times are going viral on social media.

Here are Alia's pics from Rajiv's funeral on February 9.

Rajiv Kapoor, fondly known as Chimpu, passed away at 58 on Tuesday, February 9. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv's sister-in-law had mourned his demise and shared a touching post on social media.

Rajiv aka Chimpu was best known for his role in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among other films.

He was the son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor are his siblings.