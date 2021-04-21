Alia Bhatt Praises Pakistani Rapper Muhammad Shah's Video, Says 'Bohut Hard'

Alia Bhatt is irrefutably talented owing to the versatility she showed with each film she starred in. Starting from Student of the Year, Highway, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, she has a line of some remarkable work. This is the reason she is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and people are in awe of her. Not only India, but she also enjoys a huge fan following outside the country.
Few days back, a Pakistani rapper and comedian Muhammad Shah dedicated a rap video to impress Alia. Shah interestingly intertwined the titles of the actress’s movies and penned down its lyrics. Along with the lyrical rap, the video also features some short clips from Alia’s movies. The video ends with a twist as when the rapper realises that Alia has a boyfriend, very quickly he decides to shift his attention to another Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor.Posting the clip on Instagram, Shah captioned it, "In the first episode of 'What if'…” Impressed by the rapper’s efforts, Alia channelized her Gully Boyspirit and commended him, saying "Bohut Hard" with fire emojis.
