Alia Bhatt Pregnant: Neetu Kapoor Reacts As Paparazzi Say 'Dadi Banne Wale Ho'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans are super excited after the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy in a super adorable post. Earlier in the day, Alia posted on Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby. “Our baby… coming soon,” Alia wrote alongside a picture that shows her lying in a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. Both of them are glued to the screen that shows the ultrasound of their baby. Alia, who is an animal lover, also shared a photo of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Congratulations have poured in from everywhere, with Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar sending the couple love. While everyone is fascinated on this news, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor has a super cute reaction to the good news. In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Yogen Shah, Neetu Kapoor is seen reacting to the paparazzi as they capture her on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

In the video, she is seen being asked about her reaction as paps told her, “Congratulations Neetu ji, aap dadi banne wale ho, jug jugg jeeyo” to which she smiling response by saying, “thank you,” as she places her hand on her heart. She adds, “Now Shamshera and Brahmastra,” which are the names of Ranbir’s upcoming films.

In another video posted by Viral Bhayani, we see Neetu Kapoor receiving congratulatory wishes from the paps. She looks delighted and thanks everyone saying, “everybody has congratulated me.” Post this, Karan Kundrra, Faran Khan and Neetu Kapoor stand close and pose for the lens. Karan adds, “we all congratulate Neetu ma’am.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Recently talking about his married life, Ranbir said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life.” Referring to his famous dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir added, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9. It sees Ranbir appear alongside wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The two actually began dating after bonding on the film’s sets. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy.

Brahmastra has seen a number of delays over the years. It started production five years ago in 2017 and after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, reshoots finally ended earlier this year as Ranbir and Alia shot for a song in Varanasi right before their wedding. At a reported budget of around ₹300 crores, it is one of the most expensive and ambitious Indian films ever made.

