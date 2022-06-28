Alia Bhatt Pregnant: 'Ranbir Kapoor Always Wanted to Start His Family Immediately After Marriage'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The news comes nearly three months after Alia, 29, and Ranbir, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Alia took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir. “Our baby… coming soon,” the actress captioned the photo. Soon after her announcement, many speculated if Alia was pregnant before her wedding. Some of the comments on her post read: “Isn’t it too early?”; “too soon”; “that was quick”. A section of the internet also wondered if it was a publicity gimmick for their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

However, an industry insider, who is close to both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has revealed that this is something the couple had planned and prepared for.

“Ranbir and Alia had decided to get married almost three years ago. However, their wedding plans had to be pushed twice in the past. They had already waited enough to become one,” the source told BollywoodLife.com. Their plans had to be pushed once due to the pandemic and the second time due to Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor’s deteriorating health due to cancer and eventual death.

The source further informed, “Ranbir always wanted to get married and start his family immediately. Therefore this doesn’t come as a surprise. They had planned it like this and also their upcoming projects to ensure that Alia’s work commitments do not take a hit due to her pregnancy.”

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s pregnancy is very similar to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s first pregnancy. Rishi and Neetu got married in January 1980 and their first child Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born in September 1980.

