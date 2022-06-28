Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon to become parents. Alia took to Instagram and surprised fans by announcing that she is pregnant. The news about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ pregnancy spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans and celebs poured in their congratulatory messages, love, and blessings for the husband-and-wife duo.

The happy news about Ranbir Kapoor soon becoming a father also reminded fans of many instances when his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor had expressed his desire to be a grandfather. Soon, fans also took to social media and shared an old video where Rishi Kapoor was seen advising Ranbir on marriage and starting a family. The Bobby actor had told Ranbir, “You have to live your life and you have to live your life with that person, your soulmate. You have to be very careful because that person is going to be the mother of your children. The child’s great grandfather will be Raj Kapoor and my grandson.”

Earlier on Monday, Alia took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby. “Our baby… coming soon,” Alia wrote alongside a picture that shows her lying in a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. Both of them are glued to the screen that shows the ultrasound of their baby. Alia, who is an animal lover, also shared a photo of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Recently talking about his married life, Ranbir said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life.” Referring to his famous dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir added, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9. It sees Ranbir appear alongside wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The two actually began dating after bonding on the film’s sets. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy.

Brahmastra has seen a number of delays over the years. It started production five years ago in 2017 and after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, reshoots finally ended earlier this year as Ranbir and Alia shot for a song in Varanasi right before their wedding. At a reported budget of around ₹300 crores, it is one of the most expensive and ambitious Indian films ever made.

