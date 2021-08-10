Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Will Star In Farhan Akhtar Directorial Jee Le Zaraa

On the occasion when his cult film Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years, Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Bollywood‘s leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. This dream team of actors will be coming together for the first time for a project and fans could not ask for more. Farhan last directed Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka starrer Don 2 in 2011 and ever since speculations have been mounting that he will be helming the third film in the franchise. But now, Farhan is seemingly investing in a new project with a fresh cast.

Farhan said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai’ to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2, said.

Jee Le Zaraa is written by Farhan, his sister Zoya Akhtar and their long time collaborator Reema Kagti. Supposedly, it is a film based on a road trip as is hinted by the announcement motion poster. The movie’s release date and other details are awaited still. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment has also completed 20 years recently. In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Jee Le Zaraa is slated to be released in 2023.

