Alia Bhatt Promises to Be Better as She Completes 10 Years in Bollywood, Kareena Calls Her 'Best'

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of recent times. With back-to-back hits this year such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra and impressive performances in films like Raazi, DEar zZinday and Highway among others, the actress has cemented her place in the industry. She also made her debut as a producer this year with the film Darlings. And today, Alia Bhatt completed a decade in the industry. 10 years ago, Alia along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Now that she has completed so many years in the industry, Alia promises to be better and dream deeper.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo and write, “10 years today ☀️ …and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder !!!!!thank you for the magic ☀️☀️☀️☀️love love and only love.”



As soon as she penned the note, fans took to the comment section to shower love on her. Not just fans, her industry friends and colleagues, too, were in praise of her. Alia’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “The Best there is” while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a heart-shaped emoji. Varun and Janhvi Kapoor, too, dropped heart-shaped emojis in the comment box.

Talking of her future projects, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this year in April after dating for some time. The couple is ready to welcome their first child this year.

