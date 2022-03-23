Alia Bhatt Promotes RRR Even In Brahmastra Shoot; Leaked Pics Show Her, Ranbir Kapoor Getting Romantic

Alia Bhatt is busy with the shooting schedule of Brahmastra. However, she hasn’t forgotten her upcoming release RRR. The actress and her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi where they are shooting a few scenes for Brahmastra. In videos that have surfaced online, the couple was seen riding a boat with the crew while a group of fans cheered for them from the ghats. Enthusiastic fans drew their attention by calling their names. A few fans were also heard cheering Alia for her upcoming release, RRR.

Responding to the fans, an excited Alia was seen attempting to scream back the title. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR marks Alia’s first Telugu movie. The film is led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Alia was promoting the movie with the team until recently.

Besides this, a video of Alia and Ranbir shooting a dance sequence for Brahmastra has also leaked online. In the video, Alia and Ranbir were decked up in their characters of Isha and Shiva, respectively, and waiting for the director to announced ‘action.’ While Alia was seen wearing a yellow ensemble for the performance, Ranbir was styled in a pair of denim pants, a T-shirt and a shirt over it.

As soon as they got the green signal, Ranbir showered Alia with flowers and the couple was seen getting romantic for the song. The street that they were performing in was also covered in flowers.

Brahmastra is backed by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has been in the making for a long time now. The film’s release date has been getting delayed time and again. The makers dropped Ranbir’s first look from the movie last year while fans were treated to Alia’s first look from the movie on her birthday earlier this month.

