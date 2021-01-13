Alia Bhatt Quips Nothing a French Fry Can't Fix and We Absolutely Agree

Alia Bhatt is a self-professed foodie, and her latest Instagram post gives a glimpse of that. The 27-year-old actress posted a picture with a French fry and wrote that there is “nothing a french fry can’t fix,” and fans agreed with her in the comment box. Since the actress is also called aloo by her fans, one comment said, “Aloo eating aloo fries.” While others praised her look.

Dressed in a grey round neck t-shirt, Alia was seen in a no-makeup look in the picture. She opted for minimalistic jewellery by wearing gold hoops and gold rings. She had her hair tied in a clean bun.

In a post last week, Alia dedicated a tribute to her cat, Sheeba who passed away recently. Known for her love for cats, Alia owns two more felines Juniper and Edward who frequently feature on her social media posts. In a picture shared by her last week, Alia posted two pictures with Sheeba and wrote in the caption, “goodbye my angel.” The post garnered over 1.6 million likes as fans and celebrities posted their heartfelt comments. Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with a red heart emoji on the post.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also paid her tribute to the green-eyed cat and wrote that she rests in peace. Soni further wrote that they named her after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one, she had a regal aura about her. Soni said that her mornings will never be the same again, but she thanked Sheeba for the abundance of love she blessed her with.

Alia is currently shooting for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The shooting had started in 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic it had to be put on hold. Alia will also be seen in Brahmāstra that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles.