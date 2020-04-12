MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Quotes Coldplay While Sharing Candid Lockdown Pic

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt posted a candid picture on social media amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown period to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Share this:

Alia Bhatt has been in quarantine amid the 21-day lockdown period currently underway in India. In her latest social media post, Alia quotes British rock band Coldplay as she shares a candid evening picture from her house.

"Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do," Alia captioned her post, which is inspired from Coldplay track Magic. We wonder if Coldplay is one of Alia's favourite rock bands in the world.

View this post on Instagram

Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Alia and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are living in together amid the lockdown period. Recently, a video started trending on social media and was considered as evidence by many fans to boost such a speculation.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir could be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by Ranbir's pet dog.

The video was posted by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

#Aliabhatt #RanbirKapoor

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

(With inputs from IANS)


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,281,371

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,804,668

    +24,925

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,426

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,871

    +2,092
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres