Alia Bhatt Quotes Coldplay While Sharing Candid Lockdown Pic

Alia Bhatt has been in quarantine amid the 21-day lockdown period currently underway in India. In her latest social media post, Alia quotes British rock band Coldplay as she shares a candid evening picture from her house.

"Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do," Alia captioned her post, which is inspired from Coldplay track Magic. We wonder if Coldplay is one of Alia's favourite rock bands in the world.

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Alia and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are living in together amid the lockdown period. Recently, a video started trending on social media and was considered as evidence by many fans to boost such a speculation.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir could be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by Ranbir's pet dog.

The video was posted by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

(With inputs from IANS)





Follow @News18Movies for more