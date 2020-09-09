Alia Bhatt Quotes 'Harry Potter' as a Dignified Response to Haters?

Alia Bhatt has been at the center of storm blowing over the Hindi film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many fans and industry workers opened up on the topic of nepotism and Alia directly or indirectly became their target.

Recently, her OTT release Sadak 2 was also down voted and received the lowest ratings on IMdb. Apart from this, her family has been facing social media trolling. However, amid all the negativity coming her way, Alia is keeping calm by reading books as she enjoys quality time with her sister Shaheen, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and pet cats. She has also taken to reading Harry Potter books during the lockdown and seemingly responded to haters by quoting series author JK Rowling's words from the third part of the franchise-- Prisoner of Azkaban.

Alia wrote on Instagram, "Don't let the muggles get you down." This dialogue is muttered by Ronald Weasley to Harry

as he tries to cheer him up. He refers to Dursleys, Harry's guardians, as muggles. However, this phrase also has other connotation, which means something like, "People are just going to judge you, no matter what. So don't let those who do not understand you get you down."

Is this Alia's response to her haters? If yes, then certainly it is a dignified reply to all the trolling that has been coming her way for the last few months.