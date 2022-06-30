Alia Bhatt Radiates Pregnancy Glow As She Reunites With Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar in London

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is spending time with her close one in London. The actress is in the UK filming for her upcoming film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. While she remains tight-lipped about the Netflix project, she was recently seen spending time with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Alia and Ranveer.

In the picture, the actors were seated at an outdoor table. Alia was seen wearing a black outfit with bold pink shades. On the other hand, Ranveer was seen wearing a shirt with a colourful sweater on top of it. He completed his OOTD with a chic pair of sunglasses. Karan shared the picture with the caption, “I found Rocky and Rani!”

Karan was referring to his upcoming movie with the actors — Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer and Alia are playing the titular role in the film. The film marks Karan’s directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is slated to release next February.

Alia’s new picture also comes a few days after she announced her pregnancy. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram and shared a picture to announce that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” she captioned the picture.

Soon after, congratulations poured in. From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, several stars showered the couple with love. On Tuesday, taking everyone for their love, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you.”

