Alia Bhatt Raised the Bar for Herself, Says 'Raazi' Director Meghna Gulzar
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar says actress Alia Bhatt has raised the bar for herself in cinema with her role of Sehmat Kaur in Raazi.
A file photo of Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar. (Image: Instagram)
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar says actress Alia Bhatt has raised the bar for herself in cinema with her role of Sehmat Kaur -- the Indian spy -- in the movie Raazi.
"Alia performed quite challenging scenes in the movie. She would be trembling before you say action but the moment camera rolls, you see the performer in her taking over everything. She has raised the bar in acting for herself," Meghna told IANS over e-mail.
The daughter of veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar, Meghna, who showed the India-Pakistan spy drama against the backdrop of the 1971 war through the film, admitted that Alia was her first choice for Sehmat and she could not see anyone except Alia playing the role.
"I could not see anyone else play this part. If she (Alia) had not done the film, I don't think I would have made it. Alia's vulnerability, fragility fitted the character which I imagined. I am grateful for the belief she had put into the character and brought it to life."
Besides Alia, Raazi which became the first female-led film (non-franchise) to earn more than 100 crore, also features actors like Vicky Kaushal, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Rajit Kapur.
After having its world premiere on the small screen a few days ago, Raazi is now all set to premiere on Zee Cinema on Saturday night.
