Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics

While Ranbir and Neetu had to miss Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding function due to Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation, they, along with Alia Bhatt, attended the newlyweds' wedding reception on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

February 5, 2020
While Ranbir and Neetu had to miss Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding function due to Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation, they, along with Alia Bhatt, attended the newlyweds' wedding reception on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three had to give Armaan and Anissa's sangeet and wedding festivities after Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised in New Delhi recently. Rishi, who has now returned to Mumbai, however, did not attend the wedding reception with Alia, Ranbir and his wife Neetu.

During the night, Alia looked stunning in a pastel green and light pink lehenga. Ranbir opted for a royal blue bandgala and white pants. Ranbir's mother Neetu donned a green-blue ethnic outfit with heavy embroidery. The three smilingly posed for paparazzi at the venue.

Meanwhile, Neetu also welcomed Armaan’s wife Anissa into the family as she shared a post on Instagram. She put up a picture of the couple in their wedding attire and another slide showed a clip of the bride dancing to the song ‘Meri Mummy Nu’. Neetu captioned the post as “Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra. Love and blessings.”

Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra ❤️💕💕💕💕 love and blessings 🙏

Armaan and Anissa's reception was grand affair with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday among others.

As reported earlier, Rishi has now been discharged from the hospital in Delhi where he was diagnosed with and treated for a “patch that could have led to pneumonia.” As shared by Rishi on his Twitter handle, the actor caught the infection due to Delhi’s air pollution while shooting there and clarified that there was nothing serious.

