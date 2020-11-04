Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Cast of Brahmastra Come Together for 10-day Shoot in Mumbai: Report

Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated superhero film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has seen many halts in production and release since its announcement. Most recently, production of a few schedules had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni have now come together for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, kicked-off on Monday by the director. It also revealed that two songs starring the lead actors are yet to be shot, and will be done so in January 2021.

A source quoted in the publication said, “it’s a conscious decision to reserve the songs for next year because ayan wants to shoot them on a grand scale with lots of background dancers. the team is optimistic that the on-ground scenario will improve by then. at the same time, they are exploring other mediums without compromising on the visuals.”

The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will be the first in a trilogy. According to the publication, the film will complete 200 days of shooting and release after theatres open worldwide.

The film stars Ranbir as Shiva, a man who realises he has supernatural powers. Alia plays his love-interest Isha. Nagarjuna will play an archaeologist and Mouni Roy will be the villain of the film. Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan also plays a pivotal role of Shiva's Guru in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan is slated to make a cameo in the film.