Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in This Unseen Pic from Their Jodhpur Vacay

A never-seen-before picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has emerged on social media. The picture features the couple posing with a fan, whose bio suggests he is a photographer. The photo appears to be taken in Jodhpur, where Alia and Ranbir had recently gone to celebrate the latter’s 39th birthday.

In the photo, Alia is donning a white and blue sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of black pants. Ranbir is seen in a black ganjee with a pair of red shorts.

Take a look at this unseen picture of #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt posing with a fan during their recent trip to Panchgani. . . #filmygyantelly1 pic.twitter.com/Gqo3MGWhvY— filmygyantelly1 (@filmygyantelly1) October 4, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on September 28. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a lakeside picture with Ranbir, along with a heartwarming message on his birthday.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than four years now. It has been heavily reported that the couple are planning to get married soon. In an interview from last year, Ranbir had said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

