Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Baby Birth LIVE Updates: Couple Welcomes Baby Girl; Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor Visit Hospital

Live now
Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 12:40 IST
Mumbai, India
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Baby Birth LIVE Updates: One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn today, November 6. Alia and Ranbir are now proud parents to a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in April this year. The actress was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital earlier in the day for her delivery. Alia and Ranbir’s respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, too, Read More
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially parents! The couple welcomed their baby girl today, November 6.
Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had mellow Diwali celebrations this year as they prepare to welcome their first baby. The couple, who tied the knot in April this year, hosted a Diwali puja at their residence with family members Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, attending it. Read more, here.
Ranbir Kapoor’s actress-mom Neetu Kapoor arrived at the HN Reliance Hospital where Alia Bhatt is reportedly admitted for her delivery. Earlier, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan was also seen visiting the hospital to be by her daughter’s side as she will be delivering her first baby with Ranbir.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood and just like everyone else in the family, grandfather-to-be Mahesh Bhatt is super excited about the same. Mahesh Bhatt expressed happiness and said that he is waiting for the new sun. Read more, here.
Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai where the mom-to-be will be delivering her firstborn. It is now being reported that the actor-couple will turn parents in 48 hours. Ranbir has reportedly cancelled all his work commitments to be with Alia.
A couple of days back, Alia Bhatt shared a lovely photo with her ‘wonderfully weird ladies’, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mom Soni Razdan. In the picture, the mom-to-be was seen posing in between Shaheen and Soni.
After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached the hospital, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan was also seen visiting the hospital where Alia is supposed to deliver her baby any time now.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be welcoming their firstborn soon. The couple were seen at the HN Reliance Hospital today, November 6.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.
Two months after the wedding, the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy through a social media post. In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. Several pictures of the baby shower ceremony later went viral on social media in which mom-to-be Alia was seen posing in a beautiful bright yellow outfit.
On the work front, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline with Ranveer Singh. Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal and a yet-untiled film with Luv Ranjan.
Read all the Latest Movies News here