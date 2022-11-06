Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone Congratulate Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor After Birth of Baby Girl

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents of a baby girl on Sunday. Ever since the news broke, Bollywood stars have been sending in congratulatory messages to the new parents. Actresses Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and many others congratulated the couple on social media.

Anushka Sharma was among the first celebs to share a story on Instagram and wish the couple. She shared Alia’s announcement post and wrote, “Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl.”

Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir’s first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

Soon after the delivery, Alia posted on Instagram expressing their feelings as new parents. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love – Alia and Ranbir,” the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Deepika Padukone commented on Alia’s post and said, “Congratulations!” with a heart emoji. Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Ufffffff my mini Alia ❤️❤️❤️can’t wait to meet her.”

Actor Akshay Kumar commented, “Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.”

South superstar Mahesh Babu shared a story on Instagram and wrote, “Daughters are indeed special. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir.”

Rajkummar Rao reacted to the news as he was spotted by paparazzi at the airport. “So happy for them… congratulations,” he said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

They recently shared screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which released worldwide in September.

