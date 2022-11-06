Ahead of Alia Bhatt's Delivery, Mahesh Bhatt Says 'Waiting For a New Sun To Rise'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood and just like everyone else in the family, grandfather-to-be Mahesh Bhatt is super excited about the same. Earlier today, Ranbir-Alia were snapped as they arrived at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. While it is being said that the couple is there for Alia’s delivery, Mahesh Bhatt has now expressed happiness and has said that he is waiting for the new sun. “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life,” he told E-Times.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s car was seen arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital at 7:30 am this morning. Later, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was also spotted reaching the hospital.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Later Mahesh Bhatt also shared how he was overwhelmed by the news of Alia’s pregnancy and told Hindustan Times, “This is the most challenging role, which life is asking me to play, which is the role of a grandfather…It is a magical moment for the whole family. First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, in October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which marked her first on-screen presence with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in which she will be seen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. Besides these, Alia has also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here