Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Brutally Trolled: 'People are Dying Here and You're Going on Holiday'

Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, flew down to Maldives on Monday. Accompanying the actor for her vacation was boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per the reports, the couple was heading to the Maldives. The couple was clicked for the first time together after the two recovered from the coronavirus. The couple was twinning in white as they were clicked at the airport. However, Alia and Ranbir’s videos and pictures have not gone down well with netizens, who have been calling out the couple for not using their influence for their own people during this difficult time.

One user wrote, “Coronavirus Cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame a common man for increasing positive cases 😕. They are going to Maldives and then will advise others to stay home." Another said, “Instead of helping the poor or raising awareness, you guys are going on holiday." One more user wrote, “What fine examples these stars are setting!!" One user said, “We are in pandemic and people are dying but these people have no shame."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia, who’ve been dating for some time, are awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia’s first onscreen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and others. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathwadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR to her credit while Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

