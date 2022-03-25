Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Clicked at Airport After Brahmastra Shoot; Fans Say 'Why Is She Sad?'

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in town after completing a four-day shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Varanasi. The couple was papped together at the Mumbai airport. Alia kept a simple no-makeup airport look as she donned an elegant white salwar suit. She rounded off her look with a pair of heels and a handbag. Alia looked gorgeous with her hair open.

Ranbir looked dapper as ever in a dark blue shirt. He wrapped up his effortlessly stylish look with a pair of blue denim pants, a cap, and a pair of sneakers. However, fans pointed out that Alia looked a bit sad. One user wrote, “Is it me or she really looks sadder now? I wonder if it’s tiredness due to their busy schedules or because of personal life." Another wrote, “Alia is looking sad because her grandfather is hospitalised for last few days."

In the last few days, many behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Brahmastra have surfaced on social media. Ranbir and Alia were also seen together shooting at the ghats of Varanasi.

Earlier Pinkvilla had reported that the couple will be present in the city for the shoot of a song and a few important scenes. The report cited a source with inside knowledge of the shoot. The source had revealed that, the four-day shoot will happen in Varanasi and that director Ayan Mukerji had already arrived in Varanasi to prepare for the shoot.

The couple has interesting projects to look forward to. Alia is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Jee Le Zaraa and Darlings in the pipeline. Ranbir, meanwhile, was seen shooting for Luv Ranjan’s new film at Yamuna Ghat in December last year. Ranbir will also star in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. It will be interesting to see how Sandeep Reddy Vanga portrays Ranbir after the success of Kabir Singh.

