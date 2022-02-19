Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Discuss Their New Home in ROFL Ad; Actress Says 'Kids Will Call You Uncle'

Lately, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the most lovable couple in Bollywood. From travelling together to romantic dinner dates, the two keep getting papped together on numerous occasions. But now, before we get to see them together in their upcoming film Brahmastra, the duo has appeared in a hilarious advertisement.

The video of the advertisement was shared on Instagram by the paparazzi account viralbhayani. The 31-second-clip is basically a brand endorsement where Ranbir and Alia are seen performing a humorous skit.

At the beginning of the video, Alia and Ranbir are shown at a gym, working out. Alia is heard telling Ranbir that she has finalised Rungta Steel TMT for their new house. To this, Ranbir responds by saying that any TMT would work. “What if we don’t use Rungta steel,” Ranbir adds. Triggered by Ranbir’s response, Alia is then seen giving a baffled look and explaining to him the consequences of not using the product, in a rib-tickling way.

Alia enumerates the repercussions one by one and is seen going all-in through a monologue. She begins by saying that the ceiling of their house would dampen in four to five years and that they will have to shift somewhere else. She continues to predict that they will end up fighting after shifting which would tense Ranbir and he might stop going to the gym. “Kids will then start calling you uncle and what would they call me? Aunty. Oh no no,” Alia adds.

The advertisement then ends with Ranbir calming down his lady-love and assuring Alia that they will use the product that she prefers.

The clip instantly went viral on Instagram and amassed more than 48,000 views. Watching the adorable pair together for a brand endorsement, users could not resist but shower the duo with heart-eyed emoticons. Many users even found the skit to be super entertaining and funny as one wrote, “Cutest funniest,” while another wrote that the video was the “best thing watched today on my feed.”

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Aryan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra. The film’s release was delayed due to several reasons including the pandemic threat. However, it is expected to hit the screens by late 2022.

