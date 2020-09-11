Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Dub for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan to be Part of Final Shoot Schedule

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, have been dubbing for the film since the last two weeks, according to a recent report. After many delays, the film was slated to release on December 4 of this year. However, the film's production was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The team is gradually restarting production and will soon shoot their final schedule.

According to a source quoted in a Mumbai Mirror report, only a brief schedule of 10-12 days remain to be shot. It will include a song sequence featuring Ranbir and Alia. which includes a song featuring RK and Alia. “They will decide on the timeline and shoot in a city studio. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be a part of this final schedule and will shoot some important scenes with Ranbir Kapoor,” the source said.

The source also said that the team is working on a special video related to the film. “They have also been working on a special video series to introduce the audience to the world of Brahmastra, which will be unveiled in succession closer to the date of release which has yet to be decided given the delay and the fact that theatres in India are not yet operational. Editing is on and so also dubbing,” the source added.

The film will also feature Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy as the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing a cameo role in the film. Brahmastra is a superhero drama, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.