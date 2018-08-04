GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture

The two are currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood these days is on a PDA spree, from Ranveer-Deepika to Anand-Sonam and Virat -Anushka, the stars are spotted together from time to time. Following the lead, are rumoured couple Ranbir and Alia.

Recently the two took the internet by storm after their picture celebrating Alia’s friend and makeup artist, Puneet B Saini's birthday in Bulgaria went viral. In the picture, Ranbir is seen comfortably putting his arm around Alia as they enjoy the candle-lit dinner with friends.



Lately Alia also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, clicked by Ranbir captioning it “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)”. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor's comment "Fab pic of YOU by RK" on the same picture also caught media and fans attention alike.



Talking of his relationship with Alia, in an interview with GQ Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he had said.

The two are currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan.

