Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Greet Paparazzi at Airport; Fans Speculate Couple Is Heading to 'Babymoon'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, has reportedly jetted off to an undisclosed location for a holiday.

Alia looked chic in a white baggie hoodie which she teamed with black comfy pants and white sneakers. She completed her look with a stylish sling bag and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Ranbir, too, kept it casual as he wore a black track suit. The couple was all smile as they got down from their car and even greeted the paparazzi. As soon as the video of them arriving at the airport emerged on social media, netizens started speculating if the couple was heading to their babymoon.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the preview launch of their song Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra. It was an informal meet and greet with the media. The song will be out on August 8.

During their public appearance, both Alia and Ranbir arrived in style. The 29-year-old actress was seen dressed in a brown dress. Alia’s baby bump was also visible in the dress, which she complemented with a pair of heels. She kept her hair open and opted for a simple make-up look. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen dressed in all-black attire comprising a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants with matching shoes. The actor wore a pair of sunglasses.

The new song, Deva Deva, is an ode to Lord Shiva. Talking about the song, director Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram- “Deva Deva – was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone – on August 8th !”

