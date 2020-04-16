MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Heartbroken as Taj Hotel Employee Ronald D'Mello Dies of Covid-19

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Ronald D'Mello to mourn the demise of their favourite server at a restaurant in Taj Hotel.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Alia Bhatt is heartbroken over the death of a Taj Hotel employee who lost his battle to Covid-19. Ronald D'Mello was Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's favourite server at the hotel's popular restaurant, Wasabi, who passed away after being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The actress posted a picture of her and Ranbir with Ronald on Instagram, with a long note. Alia remembered how he made her and Ranbir comfortable and mentioned that she had the privilege to be served by him a couple of times at the restaurant.

She wrote, "Heart broken to hear about the demise of Ronald D'Mello. He truly truly was one of the kindest most warm human beings, A true professional and one of the best in his field… Had the privilege to be served by him a number of times...he would always come up and ask about your day.. This picture was taken on his last day of work as he was retiring. May his soul rest in peace!"

Alia Bhatt taj hotel

As many as 941 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Thursday, taking the total to 12,380, while the death toll climbed to 414 as 37 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Mumbai has now recorded 35% less cases and only 2 deaths, which is its lowest tally since 11 days. Patients have also recovered in Worli, which is Mumbai's biggest hotspot.

