Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas

Four generations of Kapoor family celebrated Christmas together and posed for the camera. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also a part of the celebrations.

IANS

Updated:December 26, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas
Four generations of Kapoor family celebrated Christmas together and posed for the camera. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also a part of the celebrations.

Actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture that captures four generations of the extended Kapoor clan in one frame. The picture was clicked at the annual Christmas lunch of the family, and it is quite the definitive portrait of one of Bollywood's biggest filmi clans.

"Merry Christmas from Us!" wrote Karisma, as the caption with the pic.

In the picture, one can spot Karisma, and her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Kareena who came with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, their cousin Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor can be spotted, too. Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan are also in the frame, as is her cousin Armaan Jain. Neila Devi, wife of Randhir and Rishi's late uncle Shammi Kapoor is also in the picture.

The lunch was hosted by late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor along with daughter Shaira and son Zahaan, who were of course also part of the family pic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram