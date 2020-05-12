MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Family Members at Rishi Kapoor's 'Terahvin', See Pics

For the terahvin puja ceremony organised for late actor Rishi Kapoor, family members including Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and others arrived at his residence.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
Actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30, after a prolonged battle with cancer, shocked the country. The veteran actor's last rites were conducted on the same day, with only close members of his family present due to the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Now, on the 13th day of his demise, a prayer meeting or terahvin was organised at Rishi's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The gathering was attended by members of his family and close friends. Among those who attended were Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan and Aadar Jain, along with Reema Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Riddhima shared an emotional post with Rishi Kapoor's framed photo from the prayer meet, captioning it, "Love you always Papa (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Love you always Papa ...

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Take a look at members of Kapoor family arriving at the late actor's prayer meet below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

