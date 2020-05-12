Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Family Members at Rishi Kapoor's 'Terahvin', See Pics

Actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30, after a prolonged battle with cancer, shocked the country. The veteran actor's last rites were conducted on the same day, with only close members of his family present due to the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Now, on the 13th day of his demise, a prayer meeting or terahvin was organised at Rishi's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The gathering was attended by members of his family and close friends. Among those who attended were Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan and Aadar Jain, along with Reema Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Riddhima shared an emotional post with Rishi Kapoor's framed photo from the prayer meet, captioning it, "Love you always Papa (sic)."

Take a look at members of Kapoor family arriving at the late actor's prayer meet below:

