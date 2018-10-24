GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu and Rishi Kapoor for a Family Dinner in New York, See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined the latter's parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor over dinner.

October 24, 2018
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Even though Alia Bhatt is busy shooting many films simultaneously, she is balancing her personal and professional life like a pro. Recently the actress was in New York where she spent some quality time with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. They later joined Ranbir's parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor over dinner. On Tuesday, a series of pictures from their gathering went viral on social media.

Ranbir is in New York to accompany his father who is undergoing medical treatment.

In one of the pictures, the four Bollywood actors pose for the camera in colour coordinated outfits. Apart from their group pictures, a selfie of Ranbir and Alia also made its way to the fan pages.

It is said that the two bonded with each other while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. And for quite some time the two have been meeting each other’s family. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.

Ranbir accepted his relationship in May and talked about it in a conversation with GQ. He said, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit."

Alia, in a way, confirmed her relationship with Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.

