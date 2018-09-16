English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The new picture also has Ranbir Kapoor.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film Brahmastra.
Loading...
This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has shared any photo from the sets of her forthcoming film Brahmastra, but this one has a different vibe. All three subjects of the picture – Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayaan Mukerji – look very happy together as if they’re relieved after completing a grueling shooting schedule. Alia posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it, “The one with all the joy.”
The team of Brahmastra has been shooting in Bulgaria for quite some time now.
Brahmastra is a fantasy-adventure film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles. Southern superstar Nagarjuna has also joined the film’s cast.
Slated to be released on August 15, 2019, it brings together Big B, Alia and Ranbir for the first time for a film.
Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Kalank.
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of his last release Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film is now among the top five biggest hits of Indian cinema.
The rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating is also doing rounds, but none of them confirmed it. However, they have been dropping hints about the nature of their relationship in various interviews.
The team of Brahmastra has been shooting in Bulgaria for quite some time now.
Brahmastra is a fantasy-adventure film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles. Southern superstar Nagarjuna has also joined the film’s cast.
Slated to be released on August 15, 2019, it brings together Big B, Alia and Ranbir for the first time for a film.
Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Kalank.
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of his last release Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film is now among the top five biggest hits of Indian cinema.
The rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating is also doing rounds, but none of them confirmed it. However, they have been dropping hints about the nature of their relationship in various interviews.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge Sets New Marathon World Record
- Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
- "We Failed to Encash on Key Moments," - MSK Prasad Reviews India's 4-1 Loss to England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...