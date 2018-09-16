Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has shared any photo from the sets of her forthcoming film Brahmastra, but this one has a different vibe. All three subjects of the picture – Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayaan Mukerji – look very happy together as if they’re relieved after completing a grueling shooting schedule. Alia posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it, “The one with all the joy.”The team of Brahmastra has been shooting in Bulgaria for quite some time now.Brahmastra is a fantasy-adventure film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles. Southern superstar Nagarjuna has also joined the film’s cast.Slated to be released on August 15, 2019, it brings together Big B, Alia and Ranbir for the first time for a film.Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Kalank.On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of his last release Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film is now among the top five biggest hits of Indian cinema.The rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating is also doing rounds, but none of them confirmed it. However, they have been dropping hints about the nature of their relationship in various interviews.