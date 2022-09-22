Alia, Ranbir, Malaika, KJo, Others Amp Up Glam Quotient at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 yesterday, September 21 and social media was filled with lovely posts for the actress. Bebo’s industry friends and colleagues, too, shared their best moments with her on social media. Last night, the gorgeous Bollywood diva threw a birthday bash and it was attended by all her close friends and family members. Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor came hand-in-hand with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra couple looked glamorous as Alia chose a black velvet dress and Ranbir donned a blue t-shirt.

Also attending the party were Kareena’s close friends of many years Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Malaika made heads turn in a black body con dress and subtle makeup. Karan and Manish posed for the camera before entering the party.

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, among others, were also seen at the party.

Take a look at the photos:

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are seen stepping out of their car. Paps wish the actress a happy birthday. The duo, dressed in their best, then pose for the cameras. Saif then steps inside, while Kareena gives some solo shots for the paps.

Kareena wore a white pleated dress with bishop sleeves and frills on the bottom of it. The actress paired the look with sunglasses and a pair of white heels and opted for a sleek ponytail hairdo. Saif, on the other hand, wore a peach t-shirt and blue faded denim. He paired the look with sunglasses and suede shoe.

On the occasion of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, her family and friends such as Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neetu Kapoor and Saba Pataudi, among others wished the actress on her special day. On the work front, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on her OTT debut film, The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

