Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Visit to Sanjay Dutt After He Announced Break for Medical Treatment

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Wednesday night were spotted outside Sanjay Dutt's residence. The duo arrived together late in the night at actor's home in Mumbai after Dutt announced a break from films for medical treatment.

In the pictures, which are being shared on the Internet, the two can be seen exiting the building and entering their car. While Alia was seen in a casual no-makeup look, Ranbir sported a denim jacket over a t-shirt and cap.

Dutt shares a good bond with both Alia and Ranbir. They have earlier worked together in Kalank and now will share the screen in Sadak 2. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Likewise, Ranbir played Sanjay in the actor's biopic, Sanju, and received critical acclaim for his performance. They'll be seen together in the upcoming film Shamshera.

Amidst reports of Dutt's cancer diagnosis, his wife Maanayata Dutt released a statement saying, the Bollywood star is a "fighter" who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions, and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

“I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” the statement read.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10, and put a statement on Tuesday announcing he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.