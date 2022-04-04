Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reschedule Work Commitments to Prepare for April Wedding? Details Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage speculations have been making headlines for quite a while now. But the most recent developments suggest that the marriage might be taking place in the second week of April 2022. As per a report in India Today, Ranbir has rescheduled his shoot dates to tie the knot with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor will be working on two movies in April 2022. The first one would be the current project – Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, and the second one would be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. India Today reported that Ranbir would be shooting for the Luv Ranjan flick till April 13 and then will shoot for Animal from April 22. That gives Ranbir and Alia a little more than a week to carry out the wedding and all the ceremonies related to it.

Alia Bhatt has also reportedly shifted all her work commitments accordingly to keep the same dates free to tie the knot.

It has been reported that 450 guests will attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding which would likely take place between April 15 and April 20. The couple will reportedly tie the knot at the Kapoor’s ancestral home - RK House. The venue was reportedly decided by Ranbir himself. Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor also married at the same venue, which might be the main reason behind Ranbir's decision.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is set to release in September this year. Ranbir also has Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s flick in the pipeline.

