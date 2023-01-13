Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Daughter’s Face to Paps; Here's How They Reacted

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The lovebirds seem to be quite protective of their baby girl. Although fans often get adorable sneak peeks of little Raha, both Alia and Ranbir make sure not to reveal their daughter’s face.

The B-town pair have urged the paparazzi multiple times, not to click Raha’s pictures. However, not so long ago, in an informal meeting with the shutterbugs, the Brahmastra actors revealed Raha’s face to the paps. According to ETimes, the paps have reported that Raha has a striking resemblance to Alia Bhatt. They have even called her as cute as Alia herself.

According to Mirchi Plus, when one of the paps stated that Raha looked exactly like her father Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s adorable response was, “Mere jaisi bhi dikhti hai, doosra photo dikhao na (She also looks like me, show them the other picture). For now, the picture of the much-speculated star kid has only been disclosed to the paparazzi.

ETimes reports that both Ranbir and Alia wish to be extra protective of Raha, especially during her initial years. The Highway actress added that Raha is too little to get accustomed to the celebrity life of their parents.

The couple revealed that as first-time parents they are quite nervous regarding Raha. Alia asserted that although she understands that the paps are just doing their work, she and Ranbir just want to be extra careful with their newborn. Ranbir chimed in that the couple would be revealing Raha’s face to the public at the right time.

A few days ago, Ranbir, Alia, and the actress’s sister Shaheen Bhatt were captured on the streets strolling with little Raha on a pram. Glimpses of baby Raha were also seen in the pictures, with Alia holding her little bundle of joy in her arms. The picture collage was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot with her longtime crush Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. Reportedly, the couple is geared up to shift to a new home to give Raha the best upbringing. Meanwhile, Alia will be resuming her work commitments with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara and Ranbir will next be seen in a gangster drama - Animal.

