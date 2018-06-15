English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Say No To Endorsments on Karan Johar's Insistence?
According to a report, Karan is being extra cautious about their chemistry and doesn't want to expose them as a couple to the world just yet.
A file photo of Ranbir and Alia (Yogen Shah)
The new 'it' couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the advertising world's most sought-after couple right now. However, just like their relationship, the actors want to keep their professional commitments with each other, lowkey. The couple has refused to do brand endorsements together till the time Brahmastra promotions begin.
Interestingly, it is the producer of their trilogy, Karan Johar who has asked them to do so. According to a report in Deccan Chronical, Karan is being extra cautious about their chemistry and doesn't want to expose them as a couple to the world just yet. A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Karan knows when to use Brahmastra. The film will release on Independence Day next year and there is a lot of time till then. It doesn’t make sense for these two actors to expose their chemistry so soon. If they endorse a brand together during Brahmastra, it will also help the film.”
Brahmastra, the first instalment of a sci-fi romance trilogy is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and pairs Ali and Ranbir for the first time. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Meanwhile, Alia is also busy with the shoot of Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan, and post-production of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.
Ranbir, on the other hand, is busy with the promotions of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju which all set to release on June 29.
