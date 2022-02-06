Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set to Tie the Knot in April; Wedding to Take Place in Ranthambore?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to get married in April 2022. If a recent report is to be believed, preparations for Alia-Ranbir’s wedding are already in full swing. Rumours around Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. Earlier, reports were rife that the duo would get hitched in December 2021.

Now, ETimes has learnt that Ranbir and Alia are planning for an April wedding and initial preparations have begun in both the Kapoor and Bhatt families. The report further states: “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most and it’s a favourite destination for both."

Notably, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif had also opted for Ranthambore as her wedding destination. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier, a report in BollywoodLife claimed that the duo cancelled their plans of a destination wedding and would get hitched in Mumbai itself. A source close to Alia told BollywoodLife.com, “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals" The source also added that Ranbir’s uncles and Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt wouldn’t be able to travel far for their nuptial, so the couple decided to drop the plan for a destination wedding.

Alia and Ranbir’s one of the reasons for delaying the wedding was reportedly their upcoming film Brahmastra. The makers, as well as Ranbir and Alia, want the film to release before they exchange their wedding vows. As of the latest update, the film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

