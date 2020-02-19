Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Get Married in December? Actress Clarifies

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official, rumours of them getting married are rife. Every week, the reports have a new date, only to discarded by the couple and their family later. For a long time, Bollywood fans have been waiting eagerly to hear their wedding bells and as per the latest buzz, the couple was to tie the knot this December.

Reacting to the rumours of their December wedding, Alia told Zoom TV, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

The rumours of their December wedding started when a report in Open magazine stated that the families have already fixed the date and the wedding will take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie, which is set to release on December 4, also happens to be the first film of the duo together.

It was reported that the wedding preps have already begun. So much so, that the families have already asked friends and extended families to save the date.

But seems like, fans will have to wait a little longer for the couple to get married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia, who recently won Best Actress award for role in Gully Boy, is currently shooting for crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie portrays him as the famous mafia queen. She will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

