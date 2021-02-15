Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Twin in Black As They Attend Randhir Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt complemented each other in black as they attended his uncle Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Ranbir and Alia arrived at the party together in the same car. Alia was looking gorgeous in all-black co-ords. While Ranbir stunned in a black kurta and blue denim.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the bash with her husband Saif Ali Khan. While Karisma Kapoor came with her kids. Karisma also shared a picture with her father announcing him as her Valentine date, gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but then the pandemic happened. He said, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years. The couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.