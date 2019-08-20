Filmamker Karan Johar is known to have good relations with industry people, left, right and center. Owing to his charisma and his effervescent ways and style, he has also been looked up to by many celebrities for personal advises and now a report confirms his involvement in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's forthcoming wedding ceremonies.

Although there is no official confirmation or a time stamp on the two couples' marriages, it is being wildly speculated that Varun and Natasha may tie the knot in a December wedding in Jodhpur. Ralia too have also not spoken publicly about their impending marriage plans, but they might tie the knot as early as in 2020, if reports are to be believed. Only recently, Mumbai Mirror reported that Ranbir met Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and asked the Kalank actress' hand formally.

Coming back to the Karan connection in the two wedding ceremonies, a report in Spotboye asserts that both Alia-Ranbir and Varun-Natasha will be wearing Karan's jewellery brand for their respective big days. Karan's brand Tyaani will be worn by the celebrity couples for their Sangeet Sandhya, states the report.

Shedding more light on the venue and details of Varun and Natasha's wedding, the report adds that the duo will tie the knot in a royal wedding in Jodhpur palace, just like Priyanka Chopra did for her big day. Additionally, the report also claims that Varun and Natasha have hired the same wedding planner as Nickyanka-- Motwane Entertainment & Weddings. "It will be a three day traditional Hindu wedding which will include multiple pre-wedding ceremonies," claims the report.

About Alia-Ranbir, it is already known that Alia wants to be a Sabyasachi bride, much like her contemporaries Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. The duo also have their first film together, Brahmastra, lined up for leftover production work. Brahmastra, directed by couple's friend Ayan Mukerji, releases in Summer 2020.

