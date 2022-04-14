Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Amul Dedicates Cute Avert To Bride and Groom; Fans Call It ‘Lovely’

After much wait and anticipation, love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are tying the knot today April 14. Bollywood’s beloved couple is all set to say I do as they get ready for wedding nuptials today at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. While social media is flooded with pictures and videos of the Kapoors and Bhatts arriving at the venue, fans have been showering congratulatory messages on the soon-to-be husband and wife. Following the suit is dairy brand Amul. Taking to their Instagram handle, on Thursday, Amul dedicated a cute cartoon to Ralia on the occasion of their wedding.

They shared a cute poster picturizing the scene of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. In the cartoon, we see cute Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cartoons as they held hands after their wedding. The cartoons are all decked up, as we see Alia in a pink lehenga, and a mangalsutra on her neck, along with the varmala. Ranbir’s cartoon is seen donning floral printed Sherwani. We also see the Amul mascot girl ditching the white polka-dotted dress, and donning a lehenga as she serves butter smeared slice of bread to the groom. Ranbir is seen smilingly feeding Alia the toast.

Amul dedicated their advert to Ralia’s by writing in the caption, “#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!” Cartoon’s tagline read, “Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byah.” This is in sync with the hush-hush wedding of Ranbir and Alia. They added, “Amul Star Butter!”

Soon after the post was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulate the couple by dropping heart and fire emoticons. One of the social media users wrote, “Beautiful #ranbiraliawedding,”another commented, “wowwwww <3.” A third social media user wrote, “Lovely, #ranbiraliawedding.”

Meanwhile, the paparazzi are leaving no stone unturned to capture one glimpse of the Kapoors and Bhatts at the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Celebs including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and the bride and groom’s family members and friends were captured by the paps entering RK’s Pali Hill Mansion Vastu to attend the wedding.

The couple will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 PM after performing the wedding rituals. The pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday at the ‘Brahmastra’ actor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others reached Vastu for Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi.

The Bollywood power couple will get married at the Vastu building in Mumbai, where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. The wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

