Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Imtiaz Ali Says They're Both Very Similar as Actors and People

The wedding of the year is inching closer as preparations are on in full swing. As reported by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to tie the knot on over the weekend. Dedicated fans wait in barely concealed excitement as they scout over social media accounts and new websites for more news and first looks of the wedding. The wedding guest list reportedly has several Bollywood A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bansali and Shah Rukh Khan among several others.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has teamed up with both Alia and Ranbir in separate films, opened up about the lovebirds in a recent interview. As reported by Pinkvilla, when questioned on Alia and Ranbir’s union, the director stated, “Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two." He continued to say that the two of them already had a kind of affinity toward each other before they became friends and eventually got together.

Imtiaz has worked with Alia on Highway and with Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, and cemented the fact that he had met nobody who were so similar in their ways. “The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life.”

On the wedding front, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen arriving in Mumbai with her husband and daughter as wedding festivities are slated to begin from today.

