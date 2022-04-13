Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Attend Ganesh Puja, Mehendi, Sangeet to be Held Today

Live now
Bollywood's biggest wedding of recent times seems to be already underway. While the exact dates of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have been under speculation for a while, it was clear that the couple is getting married between April 13 and 17. The wedding prep has been quite evidently underway, with several venues decked up for the celebration.
Three events that are marked for today include Ganesh pooja, mehendi ceremony and sangeet, as reported by India Today. The mehendi ceremony is all set to start by 1-2 pm today. A sangeet ceremony is slated for later in the evening, which might commence from 10-10.30 pm.
Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving at the groom-to-be’s house for Ganesh Puja on the morning of April 13. Neetu opted for a bright churidaar for the pre-wedding ceremony and was seen sporting a big smile. She also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Before Neetu, Rima Jain and Natasha Nanda made their way into the venue in their cars. While Rima was seen wearing a bright yellow kurta for the celebration, Natasha was seen wearing a blue outfit.
On Wednesday, members of the Kapoor family were seen making their way to the reported wedding venue, Ranbir’s Pali Hill house Vaastu, for the Ganesh Puja. Paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home. The puja was slated to begin at 11 am on Wednesday, which will be followed by other pre-wedding ceremonies.
Sources have told multiple platforms that the mehendi and sangeet are slated to take place on Wednesday while the wedding is taking place on Thursday, April 14. Although the couple has been tight-lipped about the wedding, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt had already confirmed that the wedding is happening but have not confirmed the dates yet.
Pictures of the decked-up residences of the groom-to-be and bride-to-be, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landing in Mumbai just in time for the reported wedding date and wedding preparations at Ranbir’s house Vaastu have also gone viral in the recent days.
