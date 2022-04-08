Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE Updates: Mehendi, Sangeet Plans Revealed, Couple to Wear This on Big Day

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the much-anticipated wedding of B’Town. Although the couple remained tight-lipped, several publications reported that they will be tieing the knot in April this year. And the preparations are in full swing in the Bhatt and Kapoor households. A new report has claimed that the festivities will start on April 13 with the Mehendi function. It is also being reported that Neetu Kapoor will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for her son’s big day.

Mehendi and Sangeet plans revealed

According to media reports, the wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony. The ceremony will take place in their respective houses. It will be followed by a Haldi and Sangeet function on April 14th and the wedding will take place on April 15. According to IndiaTV, the couple will have a Punjabi wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Wear this for Wedding

Advertisement

IndiaTV reported that Alia Bhatt will wear outfits designed by ace designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Ranbir, too, will wear Manish Malhotra.

Mom Neetu Kapoor Chooses This Outfit for Son’s Big Day?

According to several publications, the veteran actress will also be wearing designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for the Punjabi wedding. On April 6, mama Kapoor was reportedly spotted at the ace designer’s store with her team members. They were also seen carrying large outfit packages which they took to Ranbir’s Bandra home, reported Pinkvilla.

Bachelor and Bachelorette parties:

A source informed IndiaToday.in that Alia’s best friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan are planning a special party for Alia. “The party will most likely take place at Anushka’s place. And the guest list includes Alia’s childhood friends as well," the source revealed. On the other hand, Ranbir is planning on enjoying his bachelor party with Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji.

“The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party," the insider said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.