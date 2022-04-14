Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: This Was Couple’s First Public Appearance Together

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Katrina tied the knot, the B-town was not expecting a buzz that loud for quite a while. However, not long did the masses have to wait since the hottest and the most talked about couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to marry each other.

The much-anticipated wedding is going to happen today, and the fans cannot keep calm as one of their favourite love story is concluding in the most beautiful way possible. Like with every other love story, the beginning is the most cherished part, and that’s what we are going to reflect on today.

Alia and Ranbir tried hard to keep their attachment towards each other a secret at first. But the couple couldn’t wait anymore to show each other off to people and declare their love. And so came the day when Alia and Ranbir, for the first time, appeared in public as a couple.

In 2018, the two, dolled up in ethnic wear, arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception holding each other’s hands and threw the paparazzi into a frenzy. The flashes did not stop and the couple couldn’t stop smiling. After all, they did not have to hush their affection in public anymore.

Alia and Ranbir, since then, started churning out couple goals and did not fail to make everybody mush and blush. Although the love between them had been simmering for quite a while, it erupted into a full-blown fire when the two met on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra, scheduled to release in 2022.

The couple took over social media as Alia started posting some of the most adorable posts for her “life”, Ranbir.

Here’s a “major missing” post by Alia for her boo.

Here’s another picture that is melting hearts, one view at a time.

If the media reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will officially be a married couple by the end of this month.

