Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Has an Avengers Connect?

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been gaining a lot of traction among fans for multiple reasons. Not only it has an interesting cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but also because it is touted as a superhero film inspired by Indian mythology. While it has been revealed that Ranbir's character will have a superpower that has something to do with fire, not much is known about other prime characters of the film.

Now, it is being reported that the film might have a connection with Marvel's Avengers. According to a report, the first part of the trilogy will have Brahmastra, a mythological weapon, as the center of the story and will have a plot like Avengers, where the good guys will fight with the villains to bring together this source of power. It is also reported that Ranbir will discover his superpowers, much like Lord Shiva.

Earlier, Ranbir had confirmed that the film is a "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format", and that the film is not something which "doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable". The actor underwent training to master different forms of martial arts like Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai.

The filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by the lead actors in March. In the movie logo, Bachchan narrates that 'Brahmāstra' is an ancient weapon, the most powerful and the lord of all weapons. Ranbir questions him as to why he sees the symbols of the weapon. Answering his query, Amitabh reveals that Shiva(Ranbir) is connected to the last battle of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra was initially set to release in December 2019, however, due to technical delays, the film will now hit screens in the summer of 2020.

