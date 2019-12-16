Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Fans Storm Varanasi Ghats to Watch Them Shoot for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in Varanasi to shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The videos and pictures of the actors shooting at the ghats on Friday have gone viral social media. Going by the pictures and videos it appears that the two were filming a song segment as Alia and Ranbir were spotted dancing on a boat with a number of background performers.

While Alia is seen in a denim jacket and long red shrug, Ranbir is seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue denim. A large crowd gathered at the ghats to watch the actors shoot the film sequence. Both Alia and Ranbir greeted the fans well by posing with them for selfies and signing autographs.

Take a look:

According to a report by The Times of India, Alia and Ranbir walked through the by-lanes to reach to the Gai Ghat. The shooting was supposed to start in the morning but it got delayed due to rain. Both the actors hopped on to a boat to reach Guleria Ghat where the colourful dance sequence was shot. The dance sequence is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Brahmastra was earlier revealed to be the first installment of a trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. The film was originally set to release on Christmas 2019 but was later pushed for an early 2020 release. Ayan had claimed that the reason for this was that the visual effects team needed more time to prepare the film in a way that fulfilled his vision.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.