Alia-Ranbir's Leaked Dance Video Gives Glimpse of Their Perfect Chemistry Ahead of Brahmastra Release

A dance clip of the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a glimpse of a song sequence in the film where the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are shaking a leg.

The video starts with Alia Bhatt doing a few steps and is joined by Ranbir in the middle of it. From what can be inferred from the video, it is a peppy song, set in the backdrop of a festive mood. Alia is wearing casual denims and a long red shrug and Ranbir is wearing a jacket. The duo also have backpacks with them.

Helmed by filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra is the first part of a trilogy series. Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a strings of pictures from the sets about the wrap in his social media handles as well as his blog. He thanked Ranbir Kapoor for helping him set up his new Apple sound earplugs and praised Alia Bhatt by calling her 'effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating.'

Brahmastra recently got a release date and will be coming out on December 4. The movie will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Brahmastra will have some comprehensible VFX work.

Actors Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar also feature in pivotal roles in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan will also make an important cameo in Brahmastra-Part 1-- of a planned trilogy, as per sources.

The movie is said to have been shot across the world including places like Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi and Manali.

