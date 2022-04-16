Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi Pictures Out! See Beautiful Glimpses From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Two days back, Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a meltdown with the dreamy picture of her intimate low-key wedding on April 14. The love birds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK’s Palli Hill mansion- Vastu. While several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet, on Saturday, the Student of The Year actress added to the excitement of her fans by revealing beautiful glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony.

Alia took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a couple of memorable snaps from the pre-wedding festivities. In the first picture, we see Ranbir and Alia holding themselves close to each other. By scrolling further, we see happy faces including Alia, along with her friend Akanhsa Ranjan Kapoor with other members of the girl gang as they all sat down to put Mehendi on Alia’s palm. As we scroll ahead, we see Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a pink kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket, while he smiles and holds a portrait of his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor in his hand in between his performance in the ceremony.

The next snap sees sisters Alia and Shaheen laughing their hearts out as the bride’s close friend and filmmaker Ayaan Mukerji plants a kiss on Alia’s cheek. We see Alia looking beautiful in pink attire. There are a few other beautiful glimpses between the bride and the groom as we see Ranbir pulling Alia’s cheek, and her name written on the actor’s palm. We also catch a glimpse from Ranbir and mom Neetu Kapoor’s performance as Kareena Kapoor Khan cheers for them in the backdrop.

The last picture is a romantic snap of Alia and Ranbir as she hugs him close to her.

Alia Bhatt penned a lengthy note as she relived her Mehendi ceremony’s special moments by sharing them with her fans.

She wrote, “Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these! ♾.”

Soon after the pics were shared, her industry friends including Jacqueline Fernandez, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others dropped in heart emoticons in the comments as they showered love on the newlyweds.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for five years. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. After the wedding, Alia Bhatt also posted an emotional note on Instagram recalling their journey together and thanking all for their love and support.

