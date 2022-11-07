Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Newborn Daughter Gets an Adorable Welcome From Amul, See Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s newborn daughter got an adorable welcome from Amul India. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, November 6. They tied the knot in April after dating for a couple of years. Amul India took to their official social media handle and shared an artwork of Alia and Ranbir holding a baby. The poster read, ‘Alia Bhetti.’ Sharing the photo, they wrote, “#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!”

Take a look at the artwork:

Several fans of Alia and Ranbir took to the comment section of the post to shower compliments on the artwork and also extend congratulatory wishes to the couple. One comment read, “You guys are the best ad makers ever!” while another comment read, “It’s the Lion family picture behind them for me❤️❤️❤️”

On Sunday afternoon, Alia took to social media to share the news of the birth of her baby. Sharing an artwork of two lions and a cub, she wrote, “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love – Alia and Ranbir.”

The actress was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

They recently shared screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which released worldwide in September.

