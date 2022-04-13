Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Prompts Meme Fest On Twitter, Shehnaaz Gill, Jethalal Make the Cut

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have finally begun. In the presence of close friends and family around, the couple will get married on April 14 at Vastu, Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai. Ever since the wedding rumours surfaced on the internet, fans went crazy and have started a meme fest on Twitter. Taking references from various hilarious moments, netizens have flooded Twitter with ROFL memes about the couple's wedding. Let’s take a look at some of the rib-tickling memes that have taken the internet on a laugh ride.

Ranbir has a huge female fan following. He has been termed as one of the most eligible bachelors of B-town previously. The news about the actor's wedding has left his female fans heartbroken. These memes perfectly sum up the feeling of every female fan of Ranbir right now.

Making the best use of Union Minister Amit Shah's popular statement, one of the users created a hysterical post.

Memes kept the paparazzi and media houses on the radar and made us laugh out loud with the crazy references.

Referring to the Jethalal moment from the popular television show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this meme cracked the internet up.

To troll fashion houses such as Sabyasachi, Twitter users shared these memes.

Who needs to watch a comedy film or series when these memes can keep us entertained all day long. Which meme did you like the most?

